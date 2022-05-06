Unchecked stunt biking poses threat to commuters

Locals in the areas of Srinagar said that pedestrians and law-abiding commuters had narrow escape many times due to such stunt bikers. They said that strict action should be taken against such people.

“It is risky even to go on a walk in the evenings around Nishat and Foreshore road. Some of these stunt bikers are minors and their parents should be put behind bars so that an example can be created. Unless strict punishment is given to such bikers nothing will change. We are afraid to let our children out on the roads following these issues. It is a matter of life and death and unless it is dealt with seriousness nothing is going to happen,” Manzoor Ahmed, A local from Nishat said.