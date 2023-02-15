Under CSR, J&K Bank collaborates with SKIMS to help poor cancer patients

In a function organised at SKIMS Soura, the Bank’s Divisional Head Kashmir, Syed Shafat Hussain today handed over the cheque to Director SKIMS, Professor Parvez Koul in presence of Head Paediatric Oncology Department Dr Javed Rasool and Head BU SKIMS, Syed Irfan besides other officials of SKIMS and the bank. Pertinently, the event coincided with the ‘International Childhood Cancer Day’, which is observed on 15th February all over the world to raise awareness about childhood cancer and honours all the children and families experiencing the effects of the disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Shafat Hussain said, “Healthcare is critical for every society and with rise in the number of patients suffering from terminal ailments in J&K, we do feel the need to step in and do our bit. However, as a socially responsible institution, it is a very humble contribution from J&K Bank to SKIMS Srinagar for the patients who cannot afford these kits critical for their treatment.”