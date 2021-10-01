Under Smart City Project, city-centre road gets colourful touch

In a statement, SSCL said students from Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and School of Architecture, Kashmir (SoA) participated along with the Architects, Engineers, planners and other dignitaries.

“SSCL under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has planned numerous events across Srinagar City as part of AzadikaAmritMahotsav. The place-making as part of national Marathon is being planned at Jehangir Chowk and Regal Chowk. Also as part of the campaign, in alignment with the India Cycle4Change and Street 4People Challenges, is also organizing the Cyclothon on foreshore road on 4th Oct 2021, that is, on Monday morning,” the statement said.

Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited, Athar Amir Khan said that more such programmes and events will be held with various stakeholders as part of interactive workshops of Srinagar Smart City Limited .GM-Planning Anuj Malhotra, GM-Engineering IftikharKakroo along with the SSCL officials also attended the today’s event.