UNESCO Creative City: Director H&H reviews activities for promotion of crafts

It was informed that the department in the year 2020-21, disbursed an amount of Rs. 99.5 Lakh to the 199 Industrial Cooperative Societies and subsequently in the year 2021-22 an amount of Rs. 284.0 L was disbursed to 568 Industrial Cooperatives alone in District Srinagar. Under the Karkhandar Scheme meant for the development of the Craft Sector an amount to the tune of 16.20 Lakh was incurred on 5 Languishing crafts and 4 under other crafts in the Srinagar district to provide fresh impetus to the craft industry, especially to the languishing crafts.

Besides these the meeting was briefed that 46 elementary and 17 advance training centres are presently functional from the district. The department has recently introduced the export subsidy of 10% for the exporters registered with the department. Under the Artisan/Weaver Credit Card Scheme 723 cases were sponsored and an amount of Rs. 650.74 Lakh was sanctioned in Srinagar during the year 2021-22.