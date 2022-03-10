Srinagar
Unidentified militant killed in brief shootout in Srinagar, two flee: police
Earlier, two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama.
Srinagar, March 10: Police on Thursday claimed to have killed an unidentified militant in a brief shootout while two of his associates fled in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Thursday.
"One terrorist killed by Srinagar Police in Hazratbal area. Search for two others who fled from the encounter site going on," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.
This is the 3rd militant to be killed in Kashmir in the day.
Earlier, two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama.