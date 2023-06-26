Unified stand against drug abuse | 39 religious scholars join anti-drug campaign

Recognising the urgent need to combat this escalating crisis, these diverse stakeholders converged to collectively brainstorm and devise a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy aimed at effectively reducing the demand for drugs.

The focal point of the event was the crucial role that religion can play in addressing the harmful impact of drugs. In particular, the discussions emphasised the paramount importance of utilising Friday sermons as a powerful platform to tackle this pressing issue. Recognizing the reach and influence of Friday sermons, it was highlighted that addressing the topic of drugs during these sermons could have a substantial impact on raising awareness, shaping attitudes, and ultimately curbing the demand for drugs. The need for such discussions during Friday sermons was underscored as a pivotal and timely step, resonating with the urgent demands of the current situation.