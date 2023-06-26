Unified stand against drug abuse | 39 religious scholars join anti-drug campaign
Srinagar, June 26: Amidst the alarming spike in addiction rates in J&K, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking served as a crucial platform, uniting religious scholars, addiction experts, and civil society members.
Recognising the urgent need to combat this escalating crisis, these diverse stakeholders converged to collectively brainstorm and devise a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy aimed at effectively reducing the demand for drugs.
The focal point of the event was the crucial role that religion can play in addressing the harmful impact of drugs. In particular, the discussions emphasised the paramount importance of utilising Friday sermons as a powerful platform to tackle this pressing issue. Recognizing the reach and influence of Friday sermons, it was highlighted that addressing the topic of drugs during these sermons could have a substantial impact on raising awareness, shaping attitudes, and ultimately curbing the demand for drugs. The need for such discussions during Friday sermons was underscored as a pivotal and timely step, resonating with the urgent demands of the current situation.
Among the prominent speakers was Syed Majid Jehangir, the CEO of the Wakf Board. He emphasised the responsibility of all Ulema to assist society in deterring individuals from the path of evil. Jehangir referred to drugs as the “worst of evils,” highlighting the detrimental impact they have on both the youth and the social fabric. Drawing upon Islamic teachings, he stated that contraband substances are considered the root of evil, causing destruction to one's “character, soul, and body”.
Dr Yasir Hussain Rather, In-Charge of the Drug De-Addicition and Treatment Center SMHS Hospital said that the active involvement of 39 religious scholars in the fight against drugs sends a powerful message, signifying the collective determination and commitment of the religious community to combat this grave societal issue. “Their participation underscores the magnitude of the problem and the urgent need to unite diverse voices and perspectives in order to effect positive change,” he said. He also expressed gratitude towards ‘Bridging the Gap’, a community initiative, for reinforcing the efforts towards demand reduction.
The religious scholars underscored the crucial role of parents in being role models for their children. They emphasized the significance of surrounding young individuals with positive influences and providing them with proper moral education to help them resist peer pressure and the allure of easily accessible drugs. The scholars called upon the community not to lose faith, citing the example of how, during the time of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), alcohol was pervasive and served at gatherings. However, upon the Prophet's order, people willingly abandoned and discarded all intoxicants from their homes. They expressed hope that a similar transformation could occur in J&K, with the youth forsaking all harmful substances.
The event also featured the insights of other notable figures. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz, highlighted the close correlation between the rise in drug abuse and the graph of criminal activities in the region. Dr Fazl e Roub, a psychiatrist specializing in addiction psychiatry, stressed the importance of addressing the demand for drugs in addition to focusing on the supply. He suggested studying the experiences of countries like Iran, where demand reduction efforts have shown positive results despite the availability of drugs.
Dr Mohammad Maqbool, the Head of the Department of Psychiatry, emphasised that seminars on de-addiction would only be effective if the message reaches mosques and is discussed in sermons and families. He expressed gratitude to the religious scholars for accepting the department's invitation and joining forces in the collective fight against drugs.