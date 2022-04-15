Union Law Minister inaugurates J&K International Arbitration Centre at Old Sadder Court Complex

Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, in his address touched upon the importance of the ADRs including arbitration in tackling the rising litigation in the country. He underscored the need of such institutions to ensure speedy and accessible justice not only to the citizens of the country but also to the corporate world. He further said that the arbitration does not require long procedures for the decisions to be made. “It is cost efficient, time-saving and permits having the arbitrators of their choice”, he said.

Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson JKIAC in her brief address tracked the history of arbitration in India and emphasised that the country needs to have arbitrators not only for the arbitration centres but also at domestic and community level to sort out the disputes arising at those levels.