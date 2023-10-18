Unknown persons injure two teenagers with sharp-edged weapon in Srinagar's Bemina
Srinagar, Oct 18: Two teenagers were injured after they were attacked by a sharp-edged weapon by some unknown persons in the Bemina area of central Kashmir's district, Srinagar, officials said.
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that two teenagers identified as Syed Mehran, son of Mushtaq Ahmad, resident of Umar Colony, Bemina, and Hanan Zahoor, son of Zahoor Ahmad, resident of HMT, suffered injuries after they were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in Bemina this evening. He further added that, both the injured teenagers were shifted to the hospital, and as per the initial report, the condition of Mehran is said to be critical.
Meanwhile, the police have taken cognizance of the incident, and further investigation is ongoing in this regard—(KNO)