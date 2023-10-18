Unknown persons injure two teenagers with sharp-edged weapon in Srinagar's Bemina

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that two teenagers identified as Syed Mehran, son of Mushtaq Ahmad, resident of Umar Colony, Bemina, and Hanan Zahoor, son of Zahoor Ahmad, resident of HMT, suffered injuries after they were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in Bemina this evening. He further added that, both the injured teenagers were shifted to the hospital, and as per the initial report, the condition of Mehran is said to be critical.