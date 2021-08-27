Unscheduled power cuts irk consumers in Srinagar areas

Residents of Soiteng, Padshahibagh, Shivpora and other adjacent areas said that for the past around one month, power supply is snapped frequently.

Residents of Shivpora said for past few days, power supply remains off for five to six hours during day.

The erratic power supply has led to outrage in these affected areas, with consumers asking authorities to issue power curtailment schedule.

Residents of Syed Abad Soiteng said that they have to bear with long power cuts during the day.

“Power supply remains affected for hours together during the day. This has now been a norm for past one month,” said Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a local resident.

Locals said that they don’t get satisfactory answers when they approach local PDD grid station to know cause of power curtailment.

“For first few days, they said that power has been shut for the purpose of branch cutting. We cooperated with it, but now every day they tell us same excuse,” said Muhammad Yaseen, a local.

“In simple terms, PDD every year presses men and machinery for cutting of tree branches that fall or touch supply lines. But they used to complete this process within day one or two maximum. This year, they took a month and still claim the branch cutting process is on,” said Bilal Ahmad of Padshahibagh.

Residents of Indra Nagar and Sonwar have similar complaints.

“Usually, power supply during summers may remain disrupted but it is restored immediately. This year, the situation of power supply is erratic,” they said.

Complaints of unscheduled power cuts were received from various areas including Jawahar Nagar, HabbaKadal, FatehKadal and its adjacent areas.

PDD Chief Engineer Ajaz Ahmad said that power supply in some areas may remain affected because of ongoing work on supply lines.

“But the department informs consumers in advance about any such power curtailment. People who have complaints about unscheduled power cuts may contact PDD on its customer care numbers,” he said while replying to a query.