Kath Bath: A healing programme for those who lost loved ones to COVID19
Srinagar, Mar 23: The Institute of Mental health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) of GMC Srinagar today launched the first healing programme, a psycho-social intervention extension service for the families who have lost a member to COVID19 in the past two years.
Calling it Kath Bath, the IMHANS has deployed a team consisting psychiatrist, clinical psychologist, counsellor and social worker to reach out to families that are dealing with the trauma of losing a loved one to the Pandemic. The service will be provided across Kashmir. While talking about the initiative, Principal GMC Srinagar Prof Samia Rashid said that thousands of families have suffered a loss of a member in Kashmir due to the disease that was unseen and unheard of. “There was stigma, taboo and restrictions on the rituals that people find a solace in. There was added trauma and unimaginable effects persist due to all of this,” she said.
Prof Rashid said that the list of all COVID19 deaths in Kashmir are available with them but the program has been designed to be voluntary. “People can avail the program at their ease, without any shame or stigma. This will help in addressing the hidden morbidity of mental health in high risk populations and mitigate suffering of people,” she said.
Dr Arshid Husssain, Professor of Psychiatry at GMC Srinagar said that people can seek help by reaching out to us while the team will also reach out to the families and motivate them to come forward and avail the counselling and psychiatric services in case they need. “It is not about mental illnesses, it is about mental health needs,” he said. He said that most people appear to be resilient and are coping well with the losses, there is still a need.
While describing a family that has already sought help, he said that an elderly person who was revered not just by relatives but the entire neighborhood passed away due to COVID19. There was no funeral and no mourning service as is the tradition. “The family has not been able to come to terms with this and feel guilty that the person who did so much for them could not be bidden farewell as they would have wished to,” he said.
Describing another case, Dr Hussain said that a working woman who resumed work after the first wave became symptomatic and soon after her father and mother-in-law also developed the symptoms. “Both the in-laws died and she is suffering from guilt and remorse and her mental health is not in a very good state,” he said.
Over the past two years, 2423 people have succumbed to SARS-CoV2 in Kashmir. However, the number is not what the IMHANS is looking at. “There are untold numbers, in terms of the devastation that the pandemic caused. There are families that need to be reached out to, talked to,” Dr Hussain said.
The aim of the programme is to start the process of healing at a time when the Pandemic seems to be over. “The mental health of people has taken a toll during the past two years. It will take a long time to come to terms with the losses – of lives and of many other things, including incomes that people have suffered,” he said.