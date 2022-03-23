Kath Bath: A healing programme for those who lost loved ones to COVID19

Calling it Kath Bath, the IMHANS has deployed a team consisting psychiatrist, clinical psychologist, counsellor and social worker to reach out to families that are dealing with the trauma of losing a loved one to the Pandemic. The service will be provided across Kashmir. While talking about the initiative, Principal GMC Srinagar Prof Samia Rashid said that thousands of families have suffered a loss of a member in Kashmir due to the disease that was unseen and unheard of. “There was stigma, taboo and restrictions on the rituals that people find a solace in. There was added trauma and unimaginable effects persist due to all of this,” she said.

Prof Rashid said that the list of all COVID19 deaths in Kashmir are available with them but the program has been designed to be voluntary. “People can avail the program at their ease, without any shame or stigma. This will help in addressing the hidden morbidity of mental health in high risk populations and mitigate suffering of people,” she said.