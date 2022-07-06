Urs of Shah-e-Hamdan (RA)observed with religious fervour | Biggest congregation held at Khanqah-e-Moula

Srinagar, July 6: Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) popularly known as Shah-e-Hamdan (RA) was observed with religious fervour on Wednesday across Kashmir.
The largest congregation was held at Khanqah-e-Moula in Downtown here. During the Urs, the devotees prayed for prosperity of Kashmir. Scholars highlighted the contribution of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) in spreading Islam in Kashmir.
Thousands of devotees including women, children, and elderly thronged the shrine throughout the day. The largest gathering at the shrine was witnessed during Zuhr prayers where thousands of people gathered to offer congregational prayers.
The devotees recited Naat and verses from holy Quran during the day. Special ‘Duaiya Majlis’ and night long prayers were offered by devotees.
The annual Urs of Shah-e-Hamdan (RA) is observed every year on 6th Zil-Hijjah of Islamic calendar.
With the decline in COVID and lifting of Covid restrictions, thousands of devotees participated in the Urs and other religious gatherings across major religious places in Kashmir.
On the occasion, patron of Jammu and Kashmir Jamait-e-Hamdania, Mirwaiz Maulana Riyaz Ahmad Hamdani threw light on teachings of Shah-e-Hamdan (RA). People from across various districts offered prayers at Khanqah-e-Moula here.
“I have been coming here for decades now. Due to Covid outbreak in the past two years, we were unable to come due to restrictions, but luckily now things are normal and we could pay our respects at the shrine,” Farooq Ahmed, a devotee at Khanqah said.
Officials said that administration had made special arrangements for devotees. They said that J&K Waqf Board, SMC, Traffic police, and other departments from Srinagar administration had made special arrangements for the devotees.
J&K Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi said that they did their best to provide all facilities to the devotees.
“All concerned departments were mobilised to facilitate during the Urs,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Urs of Shah-e- Hamdan (RA) was also observed with religious fervor at Khankah Faizpanah Tral, Jinab Sahab Soura, Aasar Sharif Kalashpora, Kabamarg, and Khiram Sirhama in Anantnag, Dooru Seer Hamdan, Aham Sharif Bandipora, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama and Bandipora. The Urs was also observed at Khanqah Moula Sopore.