Urs of Shah-e-Hamdan (RA)observed with religious fervour | Biggest congregation held at Khanqah-e-Moula

The largest congregation was held at Khanqah-e-Moula in Downtown here. During the Urs, the devotees prayed for prosperity of Kashmir. Scholars highlighted the contribution of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) in spreading Islam in Kashmir.

Thousands of devotees including women, children, and elderly thronged the shrine throughout the day. The largest gathering at the shrine was witnessed during Zuhr prayers where thousands of people gathered to offer congregational prayers.