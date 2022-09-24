Usmanabad residents demand macadamisation of dilapidated lane

Srinagar, Sep 24: The inhabitants of lane-3 Usmanabad, Shalteng, here today demanded macadamisation of dilapidated road leading to their houses.
A delegation from the area told Greater Kashmir that the SMC authorities while macadamising lane-3 Usmanabad, Shalteng, left over a 100 meters’ length of the lane unmacadamised.
“After our great persuasion with the authorities they had sanctioned macadamisation for our entire lane. But as ill luck would have it, residents of some other lane forced the men and machinery of the SMC to divert their work to their lane. Initially the Municipal authorities resisted the pressure, but later they succumbed to it and left the macadamisation work of the lane-3 Usmanabad, Shalteng halfway; and instead macadamised another lane, which had not been sanctioned as per the plan,” they said.
“Now, it is only about a 100 meter length of the lane-3 Usmanabad, Shalteng, that has been left unmacamadised. We appeal to the Lt Governor and Commissioner SMC to kindly get our entire lane macadamised as we have been raising our problem with the authorities for years now”
“We are thankful to the authorities for macadamising half of our lane, and at the same time do expect that the portion of the lane left out unmacadamised for no fault of ours, will also be macadamized,” they said.