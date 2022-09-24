Usmanabad residents demand macadamisation of dilapidated lane

A delegation from the area told Greater Kashmir that the SMC authorities while macadamising lane-3 Usmanabad, Shalteng, left over a 100 meters’ length of the lane unmacadamised.

“After our great persuasion with the authorities they had sanctioned macadamisation for our entire lane. But as ill luck would have it, residents of some other lane forced the men and machinery of the SMC to divert their work to their lane. Initially the Municipal authorities resisted the pressure, but later they succumbed to it and left the macadamisation work of the lane-3 Usmanabad, Shalteng halfway; and instead macadamised another lane, which had not been sanctioned as per the plan,” they said.