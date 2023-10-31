UT has started realizing true sports potential of J&K: LG

"Our recent successes at the Asian Games and Asian Para Games have kindled high hopes to bring further transformation to achieve new heights in Olympics with the remarkable performance of our athletes,"he added.

Lt Governor also said Asian Para Games, promising archer Sheetal Devi from Kishtwar, J&K has created a new history by winning three medals.

It is our collective responsibility to identify talent like her and prepare new paths for their future, he said.

The Lt Governor administered an oath to the participants to respect and abide by the rules of the sport and in the spirit of fair play.

The gathering of sportspersons, youth and officers at Bakshi Stadium also took the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ pledge on the occasion.