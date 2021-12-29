‘Vaccination important weapon to combat COVID-19’

Srinagar, Dec 29: In wake of the recent Government announcement regarding COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers in the 15-17 age group to begin from January 3, 2022, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Wednesday chaired a meeting to finalise the arrangements here.
Mission Director National Health Mission, Chaudhary Mohammad Yaseen was also present in the meeting.
The meeting held threadbare discussion with regard to formulating a smooth process to inoculate the teenagers in the age group of 15-17 years.
On the occasion, the DC asked the Chief Education Officer, ZEOs, Principals/Headmasters to submit school wise details of the students enrolled in Srinagar based Schools.
The DC also directed for preparing schedule notification regarding designation of session sites for inoculating the target group.
Addressing the meeting, the DC said that decisions with regard to vaccination, their research, approval and certification has been scientifically driven. He said Vaccinations for children aged between 15 and 17 will not only protect students from the deadly effects of Covid-19 pandemic but also go a long way in assuring worried parents for sending their wards to schools.
He also reiterated that vaccination is also an important weapon to combat the pandemic and protect our family and other fellow citizens from the Corona virus.
The DC also stressed on better coordination among the Education, Health and Revenue Departments to yield desired results.
Mission Director NHM, also spoke on the occasion and briefed the meeting about the plan devised to carry forward the vaccination process.
He also informed that under Ayushman Bharat SEHAT scheme process for registration to provide Golden Card to the students will also be held in the vaccination session sites so that they are able to get benefits under the scheme.
Besides, Additional District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer, SDM West, SDM East, District Programme Officer, ICDS, all Tehsildars Zonal Medical Officers, Zonal Education Officers, Heads of various Government Schools and other concerned were present in the meeting.