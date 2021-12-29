‘Vaccination important weapon to combat COVID-19’

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that decisions with regard to vaccination, their research, approval and certification has been scientifically driven. He said Vaccinations for children aged between 15 and 17 will not only protect students from the deadly effects of Covid-19 pandemic but also go a long way in assuring worried parents for sending their wards to schools.

He also reiterated that vaccination is also an important weapon to combat the pandemic and protect our family and other fellow citizens from the Corona virus.