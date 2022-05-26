Valedictory function of ‘Save Hokersar-Save Srinagar’ campaign held

Srinagar, May 25: The valedictory function of ‘Save Hokersar-Save Srinagar’ campaign was today organized by Department of Wildlife Protection J&K Government, Wetlands Division Kashmir at Camping ground, Hokersar, here Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, was the chief Guest on the occasion.
The function was also attended by Athar Aamir, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Suresh Kumar Gupta, P.C.C.F (Wildlife)/Chief Wildlife Warden, Jammu & Kashmir, Rashid Yahiya Naqash, Conservator of Forests (Wildlife)/Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Region Srinagar, Nazir Be-Nazir, Chairman, National Society for protection of Water Resources, Forest & Wetlands.
Speaking at the event, the Div Com congratulated the department for smooth conduct of a 15 days long campaign, cleanliness drive which involved mass efforts of 3750 personnel belonging to different Departments, Colleges, Schools, Municipalities, N.G.Os and other stakeholders.
It was informed that during the cleanliness drive 3750 quintals of solid waste were lifted from near about 40 spots within the periphery of “Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve” and were accordingly disposed-off.
Different speakers speaking on the occasion highlighted the role of stakeholders in maintaining the ecological characteristics of this world famous wetland (RAMSAR Site).