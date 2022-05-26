Valedictory function of ‘Save Hokersar-Save Srinagar’ campaign held

Srinagar, May 25: The valedictory function of ‘Save Hokersar-Save Srinagar’ campaign was today organized by Department of Wildlife Protection J&K Government, Wetlands Division Kashmir at Camping ground, Hokersar, here Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, was the chief Guest on the occasion.

The function was also attended by Athar Aamir, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Suresh Kumar Gupta, P.C.C.F (Wildlife)/Chief Wildlife Warden, Jammu & Kashmir, Rashid Yahiya Naqash, Conservator of Forests (Wildlife)/Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Region Srinagar, Nazir Be-Nazir, Chairman, National Society for protection of Water Resources, Forest & Wetlands.