VC LC&MA flags off newly procured dumpers

Srinagar, Jan 14: The Vice-Chairman J&K Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LC&MA) flagged off the newly procured 10.5cum dumpers from dockyard, Nishat, here.

J&K LCMA through its Mechanical wing has procured two (02) high capacity 10.5 cum Dumpers which are to be used for carriage of extracted lily/weeds from weed unloading points to Dumping Sites.

Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, VC, J&K LCMA has expressed that procurement of such dumpers will reduce its dependence to some extent on MED, Kashmir or on private agencies where the authority is having tippers/dumpers on hire each year.

He also conveyed that more such dumpers shall be procured in future as well for effective offshore handling of weed.

