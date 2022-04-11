VC SKUAST participates in deweeding drive in Dal Lake

Srinagar, Apr 11: The cleanliness drive of Dal Lake continued for the third day today under ‘ATHWAAS; initiative which was kicked-off by Lieutenant Governor on April 9.
Today, the drive was started by Vice Chancellor (VC) SKUAST, Nazir Ahmad Ganai by removing weeds from the Dal Lake.
Students from SP College and ex-servicemen from Defence forces also took part in the drive.
The VC on the occasion appreciated the students and also appraised the working of LCMA. He said that 60 students from their university on a daily basis will participate in the drive. He also said that students from all the universities of Kashmir should come forward for the said purpose so that we all can make it possible to restore the glory of Dal Lake.