Vijay Bidhuri inspects retrieved land at Chhaterhama

Deputy Commissioner apprised the Secretary of total quantum of land in Chhaterhama besides elaborating on efforts made to retrieve entire state and kahcharai land belonging to government. During the visit, Commissioner Secretary directed the Revenue authorities to retrieve every inch of government land as per official records in the revenue department.

He issued on the spot directions to install signage board on the land which has been registered as “Shamilat” in the revenue records of estate Chhaterhama to avoid any possibility of encroachment there. He instructed the revenue authorities to visit the land in order to ensure that the sign boards are intact and the land remains free from encroachment. He also asked for launching massive drives in other parts of the district to evict all government land from the encroachers.