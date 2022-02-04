Vijay Bidhuri inspects retrieved land at Chhaterhama

Srinagar, Feb 4: Commissioner Secretary, Revenue, Vijay Bidhuri, on Friday conducted a surprise visit of Chatterhama area in Tehsil North of Srinagar district to inspect retrieved land of over 350 kanal during an anti-encroachment drive launched last month by the district administration.
Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad accompanied the Commissioner Secretary during the visit.
Commissioner Secretary took on spot review of strategy in place for retrieving hundreds of kanals of state/kahchari land in various parts of the district.
Deputy Commissioner apprised the Secretary of total quantum of land in Chhaterhama besides elaborating on efforts made to retrieve entire state and kahcharai land belonging to government. During the visit, Commissioner Secretary directed the Revenue authorities to retrieve every inch of government land as per official records in the revenue department.
He issued on the spot directions to install signage board on the land which has been registered as “Shamilat” in the revenue records of estate Chhaterhama to avoid any possibility of encroachment there. He instructed the revenue authorities to visit the land in order to ensure that the sign boards are intact and the land remains free from encroachment. He also asked for launching massive drives in other parts of the district to evict all government land from the encroachers.
Commissioner Secretary directed the Revenue Officers to initiate process for safeguarding retrieved land and install signages (boards) for information of the general public that the land belongs to the government. He said any encroachment on Government land in the district will be viewed strictly and stern action as warranted under law shall be taken against the violators and also against delinquent revenue officials.