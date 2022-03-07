Virtual International FDP begins at Amar Singh College

Srinagar, May 7: A week long virtual International FDP on Tools and Techniques in Research organised by Amar Singh College Srinagar in collaboration with Cape Comorin Trust, Tamil Nadu,India started today.
The programme was inaugurated by Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal of the host college. In his address the principal emphasised on the research scholars, faculty and the students to actively engage themselves in the research. He informed the participants that establishment of two research hub centres in the college is a way forward to inculcate research aptitude in the students right from their college days.
Dr. Shubra Jamwal, coordinator, Cape Comorin Trust, India deliberated on the contribution of Cape Comorin, Trust India. Dr Gazala Gayas, Coordinator IFDP & Associate Professor, English, threw a detailed light on the aims the programme. Dr. Presenjit Panda, Assistant Professor, Department of English & Foreign Languages, Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Chatisgarh, India, highlighted importance of Review of literature.
Dr. V. Saravanan, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, Tamil Nadu spoke on the Art of Publication in UGC & Scopus. Dr. Shabeena Kuttay, Assistant Professor, Department of English, moderated the programme. Dr. Parvaiz Ahmad Dar, Assistant Prof, Department of Botany, acted as the rapporteur.