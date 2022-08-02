Vocational trainers stage protest

The aggrieved said that in addition to job policy, they want yearly increment and removal of private companies through which they are being made to work.

“Our families are dependent on our jobs and many among us are at the verge of crossing the job age limit. Authorities by taking our issues non seriously are playing with our future. We want to be treated like any other employees of the education department and that is why we want the removal of Private companies through which we are made to work. We want to work directly under the government like other employees,” said a female protestor from Jammu.