Vocational trainers stage protest

Srinagar, Aug 2: Scores of vocational trainers (VTs) working in different Higher secondary schools across J&K continued their protest for the second day here.
Scores of Vocational trainers assembled at Press enclave on Tuesday demanding proper job policy for them.
The aggrieved said that authorities are playing with their future by not implementing a proper Job policy for them. The aggrieved VTs said that around 700 of them with PGs in different IT fields were appointed in 2016 under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan. They said since then they have been suffering as authorities have failed to frame a proper job policy for them.
The aggrieved said that in addition to job policy, they want yearly increment and removal of private companies through which they are being made to work.
“Our families are dependent on our jobs and many among us are at the verge of crossing the job age limit. Authorities by taking our issues non seriously are playing with our future. We want to be treated like any other employees of the education department and that is why we want the removal of Private companies through which we are made to work. We want to work directly under the government like other employees,” said a female protestor from Jammu.
The VTs said that after pleas their salaries were hiked by two thousand rupees. They said they want yearly increments with a proper job policy.
“We are doing more work than anyone else. Be it teaching or office work, we are made to do everything but when it comes to our basic demands, the government looks another way. We want yearly increment like any other government employee,” said another VT.
Around 700 VTs were engaged by RMSA who are teaching different IT subjects in government Hr sec schools across J&K state. These VTs appealed LG administration to look into their issue and address it accordingly.