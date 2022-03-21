Vocational trainers stage protest | Demand job policy, salary hike

Srinagar, Mar 21: Scores of vocational trainers of Kashmir staged protest here demanding job policy and salary hike.
These trainers working in different educational institutions of Kashmir said that despite working at par with other trainers across India, there is no job policy for them and there is also no salary hike for years.
These trainers assembled at Press Colony to press for resolution of their demands. The aggrieved trainers had assembled under the banner of the J&K vocational Trainers Welfare association.
“We were appointed in 2016 onwards through proper written exam and interview, but unfortunately we are treated as labourers. We do all the work like teaching and clerical work, but when it comes to our job policy, nothing is done. We have families to feed and without job policy and salary hike there is no future, said Ghulam Jeelani, a trainer.
The protesting trainers said that there is the outsourcing of their work and private companies are made a middle party to it.
“We want private companies out of vocational training and want to work under the government. If we were recruited through proper process, why are we treated like second-class educators? In 2018 we went to officials and an order was passed to keep the private companies out, still we are made to work through them. This is done because some people have vested interest and we are made to suffer,” said another trainer.
These trainers said that they have come from far-flung areas of Kashmir and want to make themselves heard. “Our counterparts in Assam, Kerala, Goa get proper salary hike. There is also a job policy for them, but here in Kashmir, we are made to suffer. The issue of private companies is also resolved there but due to unknown reasons, our pleas are not heard. We don’t want to be exploited and later thrown away, we want a proper job policy,” said Saima, another trainer.
These trainers said that their performance is monitored regularly and everything is done properly “But when it comes to yearly hike as per MHRD guidelines, that is not done.”
These trainers appealed to the LG administration to look into the issue so that their future is secured.