Vocational trainers stage protest | Demand job policy, salary hike

“We want private companies out of vocational training and want to work under the government. If we were recruited through proper process, why are we treated like second-class educators? In 2018 we went to officials and an order was passed to keep the private companies out, still we are made to work through them. This is done because some people have vested interest and we are made to suffer,” said another trainer.

These trainers said that they have come from far-flung areas of Kashmir and want to make themselves heard. “Our counterparts in Assam, Kerala, Goa get proper salary hike. There is also a job policy for them, but here in Kashmir, we are made to suffer. The issue of private companies is also resolved there but due to unknown reasons, our pleas are not heard. We don’t want to be exploited and later thrown away, we want a proper job policy,” said Saima, another trainer.