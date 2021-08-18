Voluntary groups start Emergency Medical Service for Muharram processions

The Advanced Life Support Ambulance is run by an NGO HELP Foundation in collaboration with Kashmiri American Society Of Healthcare, Medical Education and Research (KASHMER).

KASHMER is run by Healthcare professions of Kashmiri origin in USA. They participated in Muharram procession to care for the needy patients.

“On 7th Moharram huge procession was taken out in Srinagar from Inside KathiDarwaza to Imam BargahHassanabad.

An official said all the services of the ambulance are free of cost. EMS staff with the ambulance are highly qualified to provide vital initial management for variety of emergencies like Heart attack, stroke, convulsions, sudden unconsciousness, major trauma , psychiatric and other emergencies,” the organisers said in a statement.

Mudasir, Project Manager of KASHMER in Srinagar said that organization is focussed on lending support to healthcare needs of the underserved population of UT. “Healthcare sector in Kashmir deserves uplift to be at par with international standards.

KASHMER can be reached 24x7 to address emergency health care needs requiring on spot management and transportation to definitive healthcare facility. This service provides pre hospital care.

The KASHMER EMS will be available during all the ongoing processions in Srinagar City especially day of ASHURA. KASHMER EMS can be reached at phone numbers 9484100200/01942404000,” he said.