Wanabal residents decry encroachment of road

Srinagar, Sep 29: Residents of Sehpora Wanabal have expressed concern over encroachment of main road saying it leads to frequent traffic jams in the area.
A delegation from the area said the road is vital as it connects Rawalpora with Humhama. “The road is already narrow and the problem is compounded as many shopkeepers have encroached upon the road by constructing concrete path outside their shops. Some residents have also placed stones and barricades on the road hampering smooth vehicular movement,” they said.
“Many vehicles have been damaged after hitting these stones, barricades and concrete paths outside shops. There is risk of accidents to pedestrians as there is hardly any space for them to walk on roadsides due to encroachment. We apprised the SMC authorities about the matter but no action was taken. We make a fervent appeal to SMC Commissioner to look into the matter,” they added.
Mushtaq Ahmad, concerned ward officer said, “we are working to resolve the issue.”
"We reached out to community leaders in the locality and also the local Imam so that they can address the issue at community level first. If the problem does not resolve, we will take steps officially to address it," he said.