Wanabal residents decry encroachment of road

A delegation from the area said the road is vital as it connects Rawalpora with Humhama. “The road is already narrow and the problem is compounded as many shopkeepers have encroached upon the road by constructing concrete path outside their shops. Some residents have also placed stones and barricades on the road hampering smooth vehicular movement,” they said.

“Many vehicles have been damaged after hitting these stones, barricades and concrete paths outside shops. There is risk of accidents to pedestrians as there is hardly any space for them to walk on roadsides due to encroachment. We apprised the SMC authorities about the matter but no action was taken. We make a fervent appeal to SMC Commissioner to look into the matter,” they added.