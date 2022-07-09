Waqf Board undertakes cleanliness drive at Srinagar shrines on Eid-ul-Adha eve
Srinagar July 9: Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board on Saturday organized a mega cleanliness drive at the shrines of Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib and Hazrat Dastir Sahib in Srinagar on Eid-ul-Adha eve. Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi supervised the drive, which was organized in collaboration with J & K Fire & Emergency Services & Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
The Waqf today issued orders to all the administrators in J&K to undertake cleanliness drives at all shrines under Waqf management for Eid prayers at all locations. Many fire- tenders were used to clean the campuses and stairs of these shrines utilizing adequate manpower from Waqf & Municipal Corporation.
CEO of Waqf Board Dr Syed Majid Jahangir & Tehsildar of the Board Ishtiaq Mohiuddin were part of this drive. "Within a couple of weeks we are issuing fresh guidelines for shrines management to ensure continuous cleanliness at all shrines. Stopping interference of political parties & politicians and all others at all shrines will be ascertained. We want sanctity and equality of all at our sufi shrines in all cases and for streamlining the system, concrete steps are being taken," said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi. The Waqf Board Chairperson said that the system of offerings and donations was being "corrected to stop all proliferation of these funds so that we are able to upgrade facilities at our shrines from the funds donated by the public at shrines". "As a society, we need support from one and all to transform the management system at our shrines as this has been the public demand for decades in J&K,” said Dr Andrabi.
She accused the earlier political regimes of J&K for the "grave mismanagement of Waqf assets, properties and funds". "We have demarcated land for cancer Hospital in Srinagar and soon foundation laying for the same will happen," Andrabi said.