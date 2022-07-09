Waqf Board undertakes cleanliness drive at Srinagar shrines on Eid-ul-Adha eve

CEO of Waqf Board Dr Syed Majid Jahangir & Tehsildar of the Board Ishtiaq Mohiuddin were part of this drive. "Within a couple of weeks we are issuing fresh guidelines for shrines management to ensure continuous cleanliness at all shrines. Stopping interference of political parties & politicians and all others at all shrines will be ascertained. We want sanctity and equality of all at our sufi shrines in all cases and for streamlining the system, concrete steps are being taken," said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi. The Waqf Board Chairperson said that the system of offerings and donations was being "corrected to stop all proliferation of these funds so that we are able to upgrade facilities at our shrines from the funds donated by the public at shrines". "As a society, we need support from one and all to transform the management system at our shrines as this has been the public demand for decades in J&K,” said Dr Andrabi.