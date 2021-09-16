Ward 2 Lal Chowk bags first rank in cleanliness

In a statement, SMC spokesperson said Lal Chowk ward scored 274 marks put of 300 whereas Ward 22 Karan Nagar has secured 2nd position scoring 273 out of 300 marks.

The Project Management Unit ( PMU) An evaluation and monitoring unit to assess components of SWACHH Bharat Mission has set three parameters for cleanliness ranking ie Sweeping, Garbage Lifting and Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVP'S). Under Sweeping Component, sweeping of main roads, lanes, bylanes are being assessed in a weekly survey.

“Similarly under Garbage lifting Component, garbage removal from various dumping points are being monitored and in GVP's an asseser checks whether the GVP,s are present in the ward or not. The more number of Garbage Vulnerable Points (where people / locals throw and accumulate garbage)the lesser points will be given if it remains unattended,” the statement said.