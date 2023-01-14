Warehouses of various Pesticide companies inspected

Srinagar, Jan 14: To review the supply and stock position of various inputs (insecticides, pesticides, fertilizers), the Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today visited warehouses of different pesticide companies in Srinagar and adjacent areas.
Speaking to the concerned, Director reiterated department’s commitment to ensure the availability of quality inputs insecticides, pesticides, fertilizers) to the farmers at right time. He said the availability of quality inputs to the farmers plays a decisive role in the overall success of a croping season.
He impressed upon the officers of law enforcement agency to remain in close coordination at divisional and district levels to maintain transparency and accountability in the system in addition to smooth distribution of quality pesticides, fertilizers and other inputs to the growers and farmers.
He asked the officers to submit weekly reports on demand, distribution, seizures and other activities. He impresses upon them to strictly follow and implement different provisions of insecticides act 1968 and fertilizer control order 1985.
Iqbal asked the Officers to initiate strict action according to law against the retailers if found selling fertilizers, pesticides without following the proper procedure. He said any substandard/ spurious material if found should be immediately seized and the warranted action as per law against the erring parties should be initiated.