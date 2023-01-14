Warehouses of various Pesticide companies inspected

Speaking to the concerned, Director reiterated department’s commitment to ensure the availability of quality inputs insecticides, pesticides, fertilizers) to the farmers at right time. He said the availability of quality inputs to the farmers plays a decisive role in the overall success of a croping season.

He impressed upon the officers of law enforcement agency to remain in close coordination at divisional and district levels to maintain transparency and accountability in the system in addition to smooth distribution of quality pesticides, fertilizers and other inputs to the growers and farmers.