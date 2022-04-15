Water scarcity triggers protest at Zaindar Mohalla

Srinagar, Apr 15: Inhabitants of Zaindar Mohalla area of Habba Kadal here on Friday morning staged protest against the Jal Shakti department for failing to provide adequate water supply to them from the last four months.
Scores of women from the locality blocked the main road, causing traffic jam in the area
“It has been nearly four months that the consumers in this area are not getting adequate water supply. We have been given assurances multiple times by the authorities, but nothing has been done in this regard,” the residents said.
They demanded that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar and top officials of Jal Shakti department to look into the matter and redress their genuine demands at the earliest. -