Water shortage hits Rainawari areas

“The water supply situation in our area is the worst of all. We are being compelled to fetch water in buckets and containers from other areas,” said Abdul Majeed, another local. “What is our fault? Should we not receive water?”

It feels like we are living in a desert because the government is unable to provide us with the basic necessity of water supply, the locals said.

“We urge the government to address the issue at the earliest else we will be forced to take to the streets and stage protests,” they said.

The residents had on Tuesday organised a protest near the JLNM Hospital, Rainawari, for drinking water.