Water shortage hits Rainawari areas

Srinagar, July 5: The residents of Khawaja Pora, Syed Pora areas of Rainawari here said they have been facing a water crisis for the last more than one month.
The residents told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that there is a severe shortage of water despite having two water supply pipelines in their area.
“This has left us extremely frustrated,” said Mohammad Rafiq. “One of the pipelines in our area has been dry for the past two months, while the second pipeline provides intermittent supply with low pressure.”
“The water supply situation in our area is the worst of all. We are being compelled to fetch water in buckets and containers from other areas,” said Abdul Majeed, another local. “What is our fault? Should we not receive water?”
It feels like we are living in a desert because the government is unable to provide us with the basic necessity of water supply, the locals said.
“We urge the government to address the issue at the earliest else we will be forced to take to the streets and stage protests,” they said.
The residents had on Tuesday organised a protest near the JLNM Hospital, Rainawari, for drinking water.