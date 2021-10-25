Water shortage hits Zafran Colony, Achanambal

Srinagar, Oct 25: Inhabitants of Achanambal and Zafran Colony areas of Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar Monday complained of water shortage in their areas.
Locals said that since the past few days, the inhabitants of Achanambal and Zafran Colony faced acute shortage of water as taps were running almost dry and didn't even get the bucket full of water for cooking meals. “Taps are almost dry and shortage of water causes huge inconvenience for all of us,” said Adil Rashid, a resident.
Another resident said that they tried to inquire about shortage of water in the area. “ PHE officials said that there was a snag at the major transformer at Sempora filtration plant that supplies Tangnar water supply to many areas. The officials told us that it will take a day or two. We request the Chief Engineer PHE to get the snag repaired at the earliest so that people could get required water supply at the earliest,” he said.