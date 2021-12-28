Water supply restored at Zaina Kadal, Gada Kocha after 20 days

They said the water supply to the areas was affected due to the blockage of pipelines. “In absence of water supply, locals and traders faced immense problems.

We had to fetch water in containers from other areas. We express gratitude to Water Works Division Srinagar especially its Executive Engineer Ishfaq Mir for working continuously for past several days to restore water supply,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah president Shahr-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.