Water supply to Srinagar areas to be restored by evening: PHE Kashmir

“The team is on job. We are expecting to restore the supply by 5 pm in all the affected areas. In case there was a delay, it will be restored by 8 PM anyhow,” news agency GNS quoted Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, Executive Engineer Master Plan division Srinagar saying.

On 9th April, the PHE Department Kashmir issued an advisory and announced that the water supply would remain affected on April 12 and April 13 from 10 am to 8 pm in several areas of the city in view of the laying of 1200 mm raw water pipeline the department said had become mandatory.