Week-long Earth Day celebrations conclude at Amar Singh College

Valedictory session was attended by the Principal Amar Singh College, Prof. Bashir Ahmed Rather, Dean Social Sciences and Head department of Geography Dr. Mujahid Ahmed and students of different departments of the College.

The introductory speech in the valedictory function was delivered by Dean Social sciences and Head department of Geography Dr. Mujahid Ahmed who besides giving the glimpse of the programme also threw light on the Earth day. Principal Amar Singh College, Prof Bashir Ahmed Rather in his key note address congratulated the department of Geography for organising the event. He stressed on the fact that Climate change is the biggest threat that we are facing today and it will become disastrous if we will not tackle it.