Week-long Earth Day celebrations conclude at Amar Singh College

Srinagar, Apr 24: The PG Department of Geography, Amar Singh College Srinagar organised a week long Earth day celebrations from 18 April to 23 April,in which students of Department of Geography and various other departments participated.
Celebrations started from 18 April, 2022 followed by Essay competition, Quiz programme, poster competition. Further a Seminar on the theme "Climate Change- A Harsh Reality" was also organised. Finally the programme concluded with the Valedictory function held on 23 April.
Valedictory session was attended by the Principal Amar Singh College, Prof. Bashir Ahmed Rather, Dean Social Sciences and Head department of Geography Dr. Mujahid Ahmed and students of different departments of the College.
The introductory speech in the valedictory function was delivered by Dean Social sciences and Head department of Geography Dr. Mujahid Ahmed who besides giving the glimpse of the programme also threw light on the Earth day. Principal Amar Singh College, Prof Bashir Ahmed Rather in his key note address congratulated the department of Geography for organising the event. He stressed on the fact that Climate change is the biggest threat that we are facing today and it will become disastrous if we will not tackle it.
Further in his speech he said that increase in Green house gases due to anthropogenic activities has led to a situation that resulted in the warmest year in the history. Another concerning problem which he mentioned is the increase in the sea level due to melting of glaciers and ice caps which has landed humans in critical situations.