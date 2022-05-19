Week-long Kashmiri theatre festival inaugurated

The event, which will continue till May 23, is being organised to preserve and promote Kashmiri language. The initiative is part of its project Pagah (Tomorrow) for the preservation and promotion of the Kashmiri language, the organisers said in a statement.

The event, which was attended by a large number of Pandit and Muslim dignitaries, was inaugurated by Rakesh Roshan Bhat, co-founder of Vomedh and convener of project Pagah. Noted among the participants included renowned educationist Nirja Mattoo, theatre directors Manzoor Ahmad Mir and Bansi Raina, President Kashmir Private School Association G A Var, actress Jyoti Kaul.