Week-long Oral Health awareness programmes culminate at GDC&H Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 25: In connection with the ‘World Oral Health Day’ celebrated every year on this day, the weeklong Oral Health Awareness programmes and events by Govt. Dental College & Hospital (GDC&H) Srinagar culminated today
The concluding ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Principal/Dean of the institution.
Meanwhile, during this week programmes were jointly conducted by Department of Community Dentistry and Clinical Society Meet/PGR of the institution from March 18, 2022 and concluding today.
“During this week, various dental camps were held in North Kashmir, South Kashmir and Central Kashmir areas wherein a team of dental doctors visited the rural areas and conducted oral health checkups and performed various required dental treatments on spot through latest dental equipment and dental materials,” an official statement said.
The Oral Health week was conducted under the overall supervision and guidance of Prof. (Dr.) Riyaz Farooq, Principal/Dean of the institution.
Prof. (Dr) Shabir Ahmad Shah, HOD Dental Material and Medical Superintendent of the institution gave various public awareness and informative programmes about importance of maintenance of Oral Health to general masses through various mediums of information viz Doordarshan TV, Radio( FM Channels), Print Media and Social Media throughout the week. Prof. Dr. Suhail Majid Jan, HOD, Periodontics and Dr. Saima, Lecturer, Periodontics also gave dental awareness talks on FM Radio and on All India Radio, Srinagar respectively.