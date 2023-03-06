Weeklong workshop on Research Methodology begins at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 6: A week-long workshop on “Research Methodology” organized by Department of Humanities Social Sciences and Management began on Monday at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, while Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, Dean Students Welfare, Prof. Abdul Liman and Head HSSM Department Prof. (Dr.) Neyaz Ahmad were Guest of Honor on the occasion.
Prof. M.F. Wani Dean Research & Consultancy, HOD HSSM, Prof. Neyaz Ahmad Sheikh are Chairman of the weeklong workshop. Dr. Jaspeet Kaur, Associate Professor at Pearl Academy and Dr. Neeraj Kaushik, Associate Professor NIT Kurukshetra will be the experts of the workshop.
In his key address, VC CUK, Prof. Shah said that over the past several decades there has been significant change in conducting the research. As compared to the past, now there has been a structural process, programs that tell people how to go for research, he said.
"Our research should be impactful so that it can prove beneficial and bring positive changes in the society. Unfortunately our students have resorted to shortcuts that have impacted quality research," he said.
Prof. Shah said the first and foremost thing that students should do is to select the area where they have intent to conduct the research. In case students have no idea, then they need to conduct an extensive review of literature," he said.
Director NIT, Prof. (Dr.), Rakesh Sehgal appreciated the HSSM Department for organizing a fourth workshop on research and methodology during the past 3 years. While sharing his research journey with the participants, he said research plays a crucial role in advancing our understanding of various phenomena and developing new knowledge in various fields.
Prof. Sehgal said research methodology provides students with the necessary knowledge to undertake better research and conceivably become successful career researchers.
In his message, Institute’s Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari (who could attend inaugural session due to medical emergency) said the primary aim of such workshops is that participants will be updated with the latest trends in research methodology," he said.
HOD HSSM, Prof. Neyaz Ahmad Sheikh said the department was established in 1960 as one of the founding departments. We offer multiple doctorate and postgraduate programmes. Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) is being offered in various areas of English Language & Literature, Economics, and Management, he said.