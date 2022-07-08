What is your action plan for containing stray dog menace?

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the law students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK), a division bench of Justices Ali Mohammad Magrey and Mohammad Akram Chowdhary directed the Commissioner SMC to submit the details of number of stray dogs available in the city of Srinagar besides the steps taken about the creation about the awareness with regard to dog bites and anti-rabies management.

The Court also asked the commissioner to submit the details about animal birth control and setting up of anti-rabies centres. While the Court asked the Commissioner to submit the action plan of the Corporation for containing the menace of stray dogs and particularly dog bites as also the spread of rabies, it said: “It shall be indicated in the status report as to whether public advisories have been issued in Print and Electronic Media, indicating the Do’s and Don’ts, in order to avoid dog bites.”