Whole Lung Lavage performed first time in J&K for treatment of a rare Lung-disease

The procedure was performed by a combined effort from Departments of Pulmonary Medicine and Anaesthesia of Government Medical College, Srinagar.

An official statement said a male patient, 50, who presented with a one month history of shortness of breath on exertion and was found to have low oxygen saturation (60% on room air). On evaluation at CD Hospital with the help from Cincinnati Children’s Centre (USA) diagnosis of primary Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis was made. Pulmonary alveolar proteinosis is a rare lung disorder with an estimated prevalence of 0.2 -0.6 cases per 100000 individuals.