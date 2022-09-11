Wild bear on the loose in Srinagar mauls school security guard in Lal Mandi

Srinagar, Sept 11: A man was injured in a bear attack at Lal Mandi area of Srinagar on Sunday.
Quoting a senior police officer news agency GNS reported that the bear attacked one Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, 40, son of late Mohd Shafi Bhat resident of Habba Kadal, working as a security guard in a private school.
The injured, having injuries in right side of face and both arms, has been shifted to SMHS where his condition is stated to be stable, the officer added.
Police have already issued an advisory to the people in Rajbagh to not venture out of their homes until the bear and cub seen roaming in the area are captured.