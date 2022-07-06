Wildlife SOS rescues several vipers across Srinagar

The Wildlife SOS rescue team reached the location with the requisite equipment and protective gear and exercising extreme caution, safely extricated the nearly 4-foot-long venomous snake. Besides, the team rescued two vipers from residences in the Dalgate and Buchwara areas. After conducting medical assessments, all three snakes were found healthy and released back into their natural habitat, the official said.

Aaliya Mir, Education Officer and Programme Head- Jammu and Kashmir, Wildlife SOS said, “This makes it the third viper rescue that we successfully carried out this year from this particular government mess". She said that Levantine vipers are capable of "lightning-fast strikes when provoked and will give out a warning hiss before striking". "This snake was highly aggressive, so we had to apply extreme caution while extricating the reptile,” she said.