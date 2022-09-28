Will develop Eidgah as state-of-art playground of Shahr-e-Khaas: Div Com Pole

Srinagar, Sep 28: Eidgah will be developed as a state-of the art playground in Shahr-e-Khass that will have at least 10 scientifically developed turfs and upgraded football ground while the park will be upgraded as a major attraction with all modern facilities, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole said Wednesday.
Talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said: “I visited the area today to assess the sports facilities available to the youth. I directed officials to create more sports facilities for youth in the area.”
As far the Cancer facilities, he said nearby SKIMS Soura and AIIMS already upgraded facilities to treat Cancer patients. “Eidgah will be developed on modern lines as one of the best play grounds of Shahr-e-Khass. It will have scientifically developed 10 turfs for cricket players, an upgraded football ground.
The nearby park will also be upgraded as a major attraction with all modern facilities,” he said. Pole’s announcement comes days after Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi has stated that the Board will construct Cancer hospital at Eidgah, Srinagar. Her announcement had sparked massive protests by youth of downtown—(KNO)