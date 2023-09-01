Will empower J&K people politically, economically: Altaf Bukhari

Regarding the current political situation in J&K, Bukhari expressed his contentment with the relatively peaceful conditions in the region. He attributed this state of peace to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, acknowledging their steadfast efforts in fostering peace and harmony. He stated, “The credit for the existing peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir goes to its people, who unwaveringly contributed to peace and harmony as they realized that we require a sustainable peace here to get political and economic dividends.” “New Delhi may or may not require peace here, but we, the people of this land, certainly do. A peaceful environment is indispensable for us to lead dignified and secure lives. We cannot afford any more destruction and bloodshed on this land, especially when the future of our youth is at stake,” he added.

Expressing his hope that the Supreme Court, which is currently hearing the petitions challenging the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, will deliver justice. He said, “I hope the court will deliver justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the events of August 5, 2019. The people of J&K regain what was taken from them on August 5.”