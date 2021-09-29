Will partner civil society in eradicating drug addiction; curb environmental degradation: Farooq Abdullah

He said this addressing a gathering at the felicitation ceremony organized by Jammu and Kashmir Rural Developmental Society under its “People’s Help Group Initiative ' at Tagore Hall here.

Abdullah, who is also the Chief patron of the society distributed prizes among the winners of the painting competition, which was held under auspices of People’s help group initiative of the organization earlier this month.

Passing on good wishes to the participants, Dr Farooq appreciated the efforts of the students and others who had participated in the painting competition. He also valued the efforts of the Society’s ‘Self Help Group initiative’ for giving a platform to the students.

While addressing students, artists and scores of JKRDS functionaries, Dr Farooq said, “I congratulate JKRDS Chairman Mubarak Gul and other functionaries of the society for coming up with such a thought provoking initiative. I’m sure that the exhibition of the paintings espousing different perspective on different themes will encourage deeper understanding of the issues concerning our society. The students have done a commendable job in bringing their perspectives on the issues concerning the society to life. Such events besides fostering art appreciation among people will also go a long mile in creating awareness among the people. I look forward to more such events. Events like these help to enhance the all-round personality of the students and give vent to their pent up feeling, joys, and sadness."

Expressing concern over the increase in environmental pollution in Kashmir, he said, “The policy intervention from the government is much needed but I believe that having laws alone will never succeed in protecting environment, and eradicating social evils. The anticipated changes will take place only when the society is convinced to fully stamp it out. The situation demands overboard efforts by all of us to make a change. Here schools, religious and civil society leaders and politicians have a greater role to play in creating awareness among the masses and guiding by self examples."

He said in wake of the scathing unemployment and fast diminishing avenues for youth our youth are taking to drug addiction and substance use. The crises, he has is majorly factored by the policy paralysis of the government and the unconcerned attitude of the society. “We cannot wait for the government to come to the rescue of our youth. We as a society have to unite our efforts to provide hope to our youth.” he added. Ruing the incapacity of the administration in providing behavioral counseling, medication to treat drug addicts and providing treatment not just for substance use but also for many factors that accompany addition, he added the dearth of de-addiction centers, absence of follow-ups has further aggravated the depressing scenario.

"Family support is also needed to build confidence among affected youth and help them overcome the menace,” he further said. Stressing on the discontinuing use of plastic, he said, "Used plastic bags find their way into our water bodies, which are the assets, we are going to bequeath to our next generation. We have to think what kind of ecosystem we are leaving behind for our future generations. So the change has to start from our homes. We must discard the use of plastics; the community and religious leaders have a greater role to play in this direction,” he added.

"I along with my parliament colleagues from Kashmir have been raising the deteriorating condition of our water bodies both inside and outside parliament but our natural assets in the shape of our lakes and rivers continue to suffer due to executive apathy,” he added. Chairman JKRDS Society and Former Speaker Mubarak Gul was also present. The function concluded with Vote of thanks by Chairman JKRDS youth Wing & ‘People’s Help Group Initiative” Yunus Mubarak Gul.