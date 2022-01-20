Woman charred to death alive, four injured in Srinagar inferno

Srinagar, Jan 20: A woman was charred to death while four persons including an elderly couple and fireman were injured in a devastating inferno in which four houses were completely gutted and three others were partially damaged at Jamalat Nawakadal locality of downtown Srinagar on Thursday.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that the fire erupted in one of the houses at the congested locality and after an apparent gas cylinder blast, spread to other houses and caused extensive damage to all four structures and partial damage to three others before the flames could be controlled by the Fire and Emergency Services.
However, one woman, identified as Shakeela wife of Ghulam Mohammad Khosa, who did not move out, was charred alive while three civilians including an elderly couple—Abdul Aziz and his wife Fazi Begum—were injured along with the leading fireman of the Fire and Emergency Services, Mohammad Rafiq.
The injured have been hospitalized.
A police officer told GNS that cause of the fire is being ascertained.