Woman dies after hit by car in Srinagar, another injured

Srinagar, Aug 30: A woman died while another sustained injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Khawaja Bazar area of Srinagar’s downtown on Wednesday.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that two women were hit by a car, resulting in on spot death to one among them and injuries to other.
He said that soon after the incident, police and locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, the police have taken cognizance of the incident.