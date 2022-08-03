Woman dies as car plunges into stream at Barzulla

Srinagar, Aug 3: A woman was killed and another injured after a car they were travelling in plunged into Doodhganga stream at Barzulla area here on Wednesday evening, officials said.
Local news agency GNS said a K10 car bearing registration number JK01AJ-0760 fell into the water body near Bulbul Bagh Barzulla following which Fire and Emergency Department personnel swung into action and rescued two women from the car. The duo was taken to a nearby health facility where doctors declared one of them as brought dead, an official said
The official identified the deceased as Bilkees Begum wife of Mukhtar Ahmad, resident of Old Barzulla and injured as Shareefa Begum. “They duo is related to each other”, the official added.