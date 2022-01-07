Woman doctor allegedly thrashed by attendants after patient's death at CD Hospital, case registered

“I was in my room when attendants seemingly enraged by the death of his patient barged inside and started beating and dragging me by my hair, leaving me with swollen head and face and also fracturing one of my fingers”, the doctor said adding, “they also assaulted a security guard who was later on taken to Bone and Joint Hospital for treatment has also suffered multiple fractures.”



“The patient was a case of right lung malignancy of stage-IV and they (attendants) wanted him to take back home and however he succumbed”, she said, adding, “what was fault on my part or any other person.”