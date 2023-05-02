Woman stabs fiance in broad daylight at Kak Sarai

Srinagar, May 2: Police arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed her fiance at Kak Sarai area here, wounding him. He was afterwards taken to a local hospital, where his condition is stable.
SHO Police Station Safa Kadal Sheikh Wakeel said that they took cognisance of the offence and arrested the accused who is the fiancee of Adil Ahmad Kaloo.
"The accused woman has been arrested and the condition of the injured man is stable, he is being treated," he said. An official said that Adil Ahmad Kaloo of Bemina was stabbed with a knife by his fiancée Asifa Bashir of Parimpora at Kak Sarai.
“The lady was engaged to the victim & nikaah had also taken place,” said the official. He said an FIR No 57/2023 was lodged at Safakadal police station. “Accused lady has been arrested,” he said.
The incident comes just a day after two students sustained injuries in an alleged knife attack by an unidentified youth in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.