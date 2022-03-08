'Women are powerful change-makers’

Srinagar, Mar 8: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday celebrated 'International Women's Day' on the campus in which speakers lauded the contrition of women folk in the society.
The event was organised by Department of Physics recognizing the contribution of women and girls around the world for climate adaptation and mitigation.
Prof. Seemin Rubab from the Physics department was the event coordinator, while Senior Scientist, Dr Nasheeman Ashraf from CSIR – Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Sanat Nagar was the chief guest and Prof. (Dr.) Massarat Khanon was guest on the occasion.
In her key address, Dr Nasheeman Ashraf shared her inspiring academic and professional journey with the young women audience of the college.
Prof. (Dr.) Massarat Khan, Dean Faculty of Fisheries, SKAUST-Kashmir who was guest of honour at the event also shared thoughts with the young audience and urged them to work hard in every field.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Rakesh Sehgal expressed his gratitude to organisers including Prof. Seemin Rubab for organising the women's day celebrations on the campus.
"It’s a day where women are recognised and appreciated for all their hard work and dedication. Women are running ahead of men and leading in each and every sector in the entire country," he said.
Regarding this year's theme, Prof Sehgal said, “women and girls are effective and powerful leaders and change-makers for climate adaptation and mitigation.”
Institute’s Registrar, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said International Women’s Day is a way to recognize and appreciate things that women do on both personal and professional ends in their lives. Head Department of Physics, Prof MA Shah said this is a global day for celebrating the social, economical, cultural, and political achievements of women.