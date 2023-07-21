Women's Polytechnic students complete training course at DIPR

The training programme commenced from July 7, 2023 and during this period the students were imparted training about the functioning of different wings of the department including Divisional Office, PR Section, Field Publicity Wing and Cultural Unit.

During the training, the students were acquainted with the official procedure, file handling, file maintenance, receipt, dispatch, note writing, handling of different computer software applications, being used in the department, grading of documents, e.mail, budgeting, accounting, biometric attendance, EPM, job of PA and personal section etc.