Work on 70 Smart City projects in full swing: SSCL CEO

Srinagar, May 15: Authorities on Monday said that the work on 70 projects out of total 120 smart city projects are in full swing in the summer capital.
CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Athar Aamir Khan said that all the smart city related works that were prioritised in wake of scheduled G20 event here, have been either completed or on the verge of completion.
He said that maximum works like the sprucing up of Airport Road and Flyover, illumination of City, wire-free and exclusively pedestrian Polo View market have been fully completed while a stretch of MA Road has also been completed.
Besides, he said that Gupkar junction has been completed and also illumination of 7-8 buildings including Press Enclave building, SPS Library and others have been completed as well.
“Most of the works have been completed and in the next few days, the left riverfront work will also be completed,” he said, adding that the work on Ghanta Ghar will also be completed on time.
According to the news agency Kashmir News Observer, the CEO SSCL further said that a total of 70 projects of smart city out of 120 are going on at present, adding that some of them have been completed while some more will be completed in June this year, saying that there is a set timeline for every project.
Furthermore, he said most of these works will be completed in December 2023, adding that all the works under the smart city project will be completed within set deadline as more works will be started from December 2023 and will be June 2024, which is the deadline for the project, set by the Government of India.