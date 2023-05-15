Work on 70 Smart City projects in full swing: SSCL CEO

CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Athar Aamir Khan said that all the smart city related works that were prioritised in wake of scheduled G20 event here, have been either completed or on the verge of completion.

He said that maximum works like the sprucing up of Airport Road and Flyover, illumination of City, wire-free and exclusively pedestrian Polo View market have been fully completed while a stretch of MA Road has also been completed.

Besides, he said that Gupkar junction has been completed and also illumination of 7-8 buildings including Press Enclave building, SPS Library and others have been completed as well.